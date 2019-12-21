We are on same page with civil servants ― Makinde

…sets up committee to dialogue with workers

…says’ govt’s successes in six months due to prudent management, personal sacrifices

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, said on Saturday that his government was on the same page with civil servants on the new N30,000 minimum wage for workers.

The Governor, who noted that his administration had only on Friday set up a committee to oversee the negotiation and implementation of the new minimum wage, stated that civil servants and the government were going to be reasonable on the all-important matter.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Governor Makinde made the disclosure during the quarterly live interview programme, Meet the Governor, on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS).

The statement added that the Governor alerted the people to a number of noticeable achievements and deliverables recorded by his administration within the last…