We will not be giving guns to drug addicts ― Immigrations Chief

By Abdulmumin Murtala

The Controller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service Muhammad Babandede has declared that there is going to be a general drug test for all the officers of the Service to ascertain drug addicts among them.

The drug test, which he said will begin with him, will lead to rehabilitating those found to be positive who if they fail to comply with the drug-free policy will be dismissed from the service.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the Passing Out Parade of the 3rd Conversion Course at the Nigerian Immigration Training School in Kano on Saturday also stated that the Service will not continue to give arms to drug addicts.

“Mr President recently inaugurated a committee on drug abuse, all the twenty-eight thousand Immigration Officers are Nigerians, they are not only Nigerians but have been empowered with arms to protect our borders.

“If we don’t have a strategy to remove this menace from our officers, it will be dangerous to our…