Zambian activist, Chama Fumba arrested at rally

Zambian musician and activist Chama Fumba was arrested Saturday for addressing an unauthorised rally in the southern city of Livingstone, police said.

Police detained Fumba and another man as he attended a meeting on government corruption, said witnesses.

“Chama Fumba and others were having a meeting with members of the public at a centre for Roman Catholic church without notifying the police,” Esther Katongo, a spokeswoman for the service, said in a statement.

“Officers went to the centre and picked up Fumba who has been detained and arrested for the offence of unlawful assembly.”

If convicted, he faces up to five years in jail.

This is not the first time the outspoken hip-hop artist, who is also known as Pilato, has been arrested.

In 2017, the Zambian activist and singer was previously detained with several others as they picketed parliament over how a lucrative contract to…