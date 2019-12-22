Actress Chioma Chijioke celebrates wedding anniversary with

By Ayo Onikoyi

Whether celebrating birthdays, weddings or any occasion for that matter, getting the right theme or the creative idea for the photoshoot is as important as the event itself in this age of social media craze.

And for actress, Chioma Chijioke who became Mrs Anosike last, her photoshoot to celebrate her wedding anniversary was as unique as it was instructive of the complexion of the media turf in Nigeria.

She cut a picture of a happy bride, gleefully in love with her man with a copy of Vanguard newspaper in the detail. In the 4 pictures posted by the actress, she’s seen lovingly clutching a copy of Vanguard while the husband looks on with pleasure.

“The most wonderful thing I decided to do was to share my life and heart with you. We may not have it all together but, together we have it all. A strong marriage rarely has two strong people at the same time. “He’s more myself than I am.

“Thank you for being you, even at the most difficult time I will stand…