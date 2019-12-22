Adoke quizzed for 2 hours, amidst body pains

By Soni Daniel

Former Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke, appeared to have taken ill barely three days in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Abuja.

A source close to the investigation confirmed to Vanguard that as part of the efforts by the anti-graft agency to conclude the interrogation of the former Justice Minister and charge him to court within the 14 days granted by an FCT High Court, the operatives took him on sundry issues relating to the Malabu oil deal.

Adoke is reported to have cooperated with his interrogators who grilled him from 1Pm to 3pm on Sunday and then allowed him some rest since he appeared to be showing signs of weakness and pains during the interrogation.

Adoke, who appeared to be in pains as he arrived the country on Wednesday, made use of nose mask and appeared weak as he was being driven away in an EFCC bus enroute his detention cell at Idiagbon House Formella Street, Wuse 2.

The…