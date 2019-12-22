Australian PM returns, apologises for Hawaii holiday amid fire crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison apologised on Sunday for his decision to take an unannounced family holiday to Hawaii in the midst of a bushfire emergency and record-breaking heat.

Morrison came back on Saturday night, having decided to cut his trip short after widespread public criticism and the deaths of two firefighters who were killed battling a “horrendous” blaze south-west of Sydney.

“I have returned from leave and I know that (my holiday) has caused some great anxiety in Australia,” Morrison said at a news conference on Sunday morning, adding that with “the benefit of hindsight” he would have acted differently.

The prime minister’s office was also heavily criticized for declining to confirm Morrison’s whereabouts during the bushfire crisis, which triggered a second state of emergency in New South Wales on…