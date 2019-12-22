Colonialism was a grave mistake, says French President

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) is watched by Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari as he signs the ‘gold book’ at The Presidential State House in Abuja on July 3, 2018.

French President, Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said “colonialism was a grave mistake,” and called for “turning the page” on the past during a visit to Ivory Coast, a former French colony in West Africa.

Macron, speaking in Ivory Coast’s main city Abidjan, said France was often viewed as having a “hegemonistic view and the trappings of colonialism that was a grave mistake and a fault of the Republic.”

“I belong to a generation which was not” part of the colonial-era, he said.

“The African continent is a young continent,” he said.

“Three-fourths of your country never knew colonialism,” he said, addressing Ivorians and called on African youths to “build a new partnership of friendship with France.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper

