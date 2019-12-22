Edo govt investigates suspected arson, as fire razes another market in Benin

To provide support to affected traders

The Edo State Government has commenced investigations into allegations of suspected arson as fire razed another market in Benin metropolis on Sunday.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the state government has commenced investigation into the fire incident in Ekiosa market, noting that the increased fire incidents in markets around Benin metropolis may bear political connotation.

According to him, “The state government has commenced investigation into the Ekiosa fire incident as we have received preliminary information indicating that the fire may have been caused by arsonists, who are bent on painting the government in bad light.

“The information we have show that the arsonists may be working on the instructions of the disbanded Edo Peoples Movements (EPM), who are shopping for avenues to discredit the Governor Obaseki-led…