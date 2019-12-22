Femi Odugbemi heads AMVCA panel again

By Ayo Onikoyo

Africa Magic, the leading provider of entertainment for Africa by Africans and organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, has announced the return of Femi Odugbemi to the position of Head Judge for the 7th edition of the awards. This will be Odugbemi’s fourth outing as Head Judge of the AMVCAs, Africa’s biggest celebration of film and TV talent.

An internationally respected writer, filmmaker and academic, Femi Odugbemi boasts 30 years’ experience in the film and TV industry and continues to serve in various bodies as: a voting Member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS); Member of the Governing Board of CORA (Committee for Relevant Art); a Fellow of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP); a Member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria and as Provost of the Orange Academy.