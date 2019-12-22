Fintiri appoints new Medical Director for Adamawa hospital

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, on Sunday approved the appointment of Dr. Dauda Wadinga, as the new Medical Director of the state Specialist Hospital, Yola.

The Director-General, Media and Communications to the governor, Mr. Solomon Kumangar, disclosed this in a statement in Yola.

Kumangar said Wadinga replaced Dr. Saidu Bala as the Medical Director of the hospital.

He said the new Medical Director was a consultant with the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yola, before his appointment.

He said: “Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has approved the appointment of Dr. Dauda Wadinga as the new Medical Director of the Yola Specialist Hospital with immediate effect.

“Wadinga was a Consultant General Surgeon and Head of General Surgery Department, FMC, Yola before his appointment.” (NAN)

