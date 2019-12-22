Group warns Niger Delta stakeholders against blackmailing Akpabio

The United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS) has called on stakeholders in the region to cease blackmailing Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Prof. Charles Dokubo.

UNDEDSS is a coalition of civil action and self-determination organisations in the Niger Delta.

Its Secretary General, Mr Tony Uranta, said in a statement that Akpabio and Dokubo were saddled with the responsibility by the Presidency to deliver and coordinate stability and development to the region.

Akpabio is the Minister of the Niger Delta while Dokubo is the Interim Management Council of the NDDC and Chairman of the Niger Delta Amnesty Committee.

Uranta said the warning arose from the group’s Annual General Meeting meeting in Warri on Saturday,

The scribe said the group decried the incessant attacks on both the minister of the Niger Delta and the Chairman of the Amnesty agency.

He accused unnamed elements in the region and Abuja of…