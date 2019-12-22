MCSN charts new course with AGM after 10 years

By Ayo Onikoyi

The consensus among members of the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN) who attended the Society’s Annual General Meeting which held in Lagos on December 11th was that with the AGM, MCSN has rebuilt the confidence they once had in the pioneer society. To most of them it was the sign that the Society is back and back for good.

According to a long standing member of the society, Myke Pam, with the AGM all doubting Thomases who hitherto thought MCSN can never recover from the ten year hiatus from copyright administration have been put to shame from the successful conduct of the AGM

“As a longstanding member of MCSN the successful conduct of the AGM has rekindle the confidence we as members once had in the society. It is a statement that our dear society is back and back for good,” he said.

Rapper, Eedris Abdulkaeem was emphatic that the worst is over for MCSN, “and no Jupiter can…