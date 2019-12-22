Minister lauds Gov. Bello’s support for effective implementation

The Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouk, has commended Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi for his support and partnership for effective implementation of the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme (SIP) in the State.

The Minister gave the commendation at an interactive meeting she held with all State Focal Persons of the National Social Investment Programme, at Stonehedge Hotel, Garki, Abuja.

The Minister commended the governor for the implementation of the programne, saying she was not surprised, because the Kogi State Governor had been an ardent advocate of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Earlier, the Immediate Past Focal Person of SIP in Kogi, Prince Abdulkareem Onyekehi, whom the governor had directed to go and represent the State at the meeting, made a presentation to the Honourable Minister on the status and success stories of Kogi SIP.

READ ALSO: Obaseki assures on Benin River Port, Refinery…