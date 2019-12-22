Muslims cannot be subjected to Christian common law —Prof Akintola

By Olayinka Ajayi

The founder of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof Ishaq Akintola, says the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, is right on his call for constitutional amendment to accommodate some peculiarities of Sharia law “which have been ignored for so long”.

In this piece, Akintola expresses support for Muhammad, saying the current Constitution is a child of British colonial Christianisation of the country which had failed to take into consideration the multi-religious nature of the Nigerian nation.

Excerpts:

The CJN has our full backing on this. The British colonial government bequeathed a legacy of Christianisation to the Nigerian nation.

Muslims were not comfortable with it but the British did not listen. The British did not give a damn.

Northern Muslims resisted and the British invaded the North.

