NSCDC urges Enugu residents to be security conscious

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has urged residents of Enugu State to be security conscious and cooperate with security agencies this Yuletide.

The Corps’ Commandant in the state, Mr Everestus Obiyo, gave the advice while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Sunday.

Obiyo advised them not to hesitate to give prompt information concerning suspicious movement, assemblage, object and persons lurking around their neighbourhood, “whose mission or intentions are not clear’’.

According to him, security is everybody’s business and one way to enhance the work of security agencies is through timely information.

“For this Yuletide, we sincerely require the cooperation of the residents to effectively nip crime in the bud even before they happen.

“If you see or sense anything wrong or about to go wrong; you have to inform your local authorities or any law enforcement personnel close to…