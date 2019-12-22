Police promote 40 DCPs, 98 ACPs, 485 other senior officers

Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Sunday approved the promotion of 623 senior police officers to their next ranks.

Those promoted include 40 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) who were elevated to the position of Commissioners of Police; 98 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) who were promoted to Deputy Commissioners and 150 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) had now moved to the next rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police.

The PSC also ratified the elevation of 335 Superintendents of Police (SPs) to Chief Superintendents of Police.

The promotions, according to a statement issued by the Press and Public Relations Officer of PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, were strictly based on seniority, merit, availability of vacancies and clean record of service.

He said: “The promotions were one of the highpoints of “the 7th Plenary Meeting of the Commission held in Abuja between Friday, December 20th and Saturday, December 21st, 2019 and presided…