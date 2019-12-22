Rights group remembers indigent widows in Abakaliki

A rights group, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), on Sunday donated 20 bags of rice to indigent widows in Abakiliki, the Ebonyi capital, for Christmas celebration.

The group also organised a party for the widows as part of the activities it lined up for this year’s Yuletide celebrations.The state Chairman of CDHR in Ebonyi, Mr Emeka Anosike, said that the gesture was intended to put smiles on the faces of the widows.

He said that one of the group’s core mandates was the protection and defence of human rights of citizens.

He said that CDHR had been in the struggle of enforcing the rights of the people whenever their rights were being violated in any part of the country.

Anosike said that the group decided to celebrate with the widows and share with them the items sent to the state chapter by the national headquarters of the group.

He said: “We deemed it necessary to share with the widows around us part of the consignment of bags of rice we…