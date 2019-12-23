300 less-privileged children get clothes, drugs, others for yuletide

By Rasheed Sobowale

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Fimo-Ore Foundation on Saturday donated new clothes, education materials, drugs, among other things to more than 300 children in a Lagos community.

The Foundation led by Mrs Brenda Olufunsho-Samuel, visited Agboyi 2, Agboyi-Odo Community, Agboyi Ketu CDA, Lagos State with gifts for the children; while accompanied by a medical team who attended to the elderly residents.

Brenda, the convener, said the foundation’s action is in no way for monetary gain or publicity as they are not sponsored by any grant whatsoever at present.

“I and my team are doing this with our money. We love to see these children happy, they deserve to be taken care of.”

Seeing a group of children dancing to music blaring from loudspeakers during an organised dancing competition, she said; “They are enjoying themselves. It gladdens my heart to see these children happy.”

Yetunde Ojire, a mother…