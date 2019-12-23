5 out of 21 Ibadan kings crowned by Ajimobi surrender crowns

Settle for chieftaincy promotion, posting by Olubadan

By Adeola Badru

The two and half years deadlock over chieftaincy promotion into the Olubadan-in-Council was broken over the weekend as five high chiefs were elevated into their appropriate ranks by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan palace.

Amid jokes and backslapping, the high chiefs decked in traditional Ofi and Agbada outfits along with their wives and well-wishers stormed the palace of Olubadan at about 12.00 noon to be ushered into the majestic presence of Oba Adetunji to receive ‘Akoko’ leaves before going down on their chests three times as required by Ibadan customs and traditions.

Those who were elevated include High Chiefs Tajudeen Abimbola Ajibola from Osi Balogun to Otun Balogun; High Chief Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe from Asipa Balogun to Osi Balogun; High Chief Dr Kolawole Adegbola from Ekerin…