Apple is reportedly developing satellite technology to support its devices

A new report from Bloomberg claims Apple is working on satellite technology to beam data to users’ devices and could launch a new initiative using the tech within five years.

There are a lot of unknowns and caveats, though. The project is “still early and could be abandoned,” says Bloomberg, and it’s not clear what Apple’s end goal is. It’s also not known if the company wants to develop its own satellites or simply utilize others’ satellite data.

With the technology in hand, though, the iPhone maker could do a number of useful things. It could improve its maps service and location tracking, or boost mobile reception and internet coverage for its devices, making the firm more independent of carriers.

Bloomberg says Apple currently has around a dozen engineers working on the project but is steadily staffing up. The team is reportedly led by a pair of aerospace engineers, Michael Trela and John Fenwick, who previously worked for Skybox Imaging, a satellite imaging…