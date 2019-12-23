Atalanta hand rudderless AC Milan 5-goal thrashing

Alejandro Gomez scored a stunning individual goal and Josip Ilicic notched a second-half brace as Atalanta thrashed a rudderless AC Milan 5-0 on Sunday.

The result helped to hand the former European champions their opponents their joint-heaviest Serie A defeat.

Former AC Milan player Mario Pasalic rubbed further salt into their wounds by also scoring.

It was the fourth time AC Milan have lost a Serie A match by a five-goal margin and the first since 1998.

AC Milan are 10th in the table with 21 points while Atalanta climbed to fifth with 31 points.

It helped Atalanta to cap an outstanding year which saw them qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time and reach the last 16.

“It’s been a fantastic year which has been crowned by today’s performance,” said Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

His opposite number Stefano Pioli said that Milan “approached the match in the wrong way and you just…