Awards, stunning images end PJAN National Confab

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The exhibition of over 100 photographs by members of Photojournalists Association of Nigeria, PJAN, as well as the Conference and Gala Night/Award ceremony, marked the end of the 1st National Conference of the Association.

The display of over 100 stunning images, selected from past and present works by PJAN Members, was a huge milestone in the history of the association. It attracted hundreds of photography enthusiast, art lovers, government functionaries, PJAN members from all over the country and the general public; including Chairman of the occasion, Major General Ike Nwachukwu Retd, former President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chief Mrs Nike Akande.

The photographs covered diverse areas of life and sector; culture, arts, politics, music, health,…