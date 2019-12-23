Buhari approves new appointments in communications ministry

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the new appointments into parastatals under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, appointed Prof. Adeolu Akande to replace Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye as Chairman, Board of Commissioners, at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), subject to Senate confirmation At the NCC,

Mr. Uche Onwude replaces Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume as Non-Executive Commissioner.

At the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Abubakar Sa’id replaces Prof. Adeolu Akande as Board Chairman, while Dr. Habibu Ahmed Imam replaces Dr. Lawal Bello Moriki.

Dr. Mohammed Sa’idu Kumo is appointed as a board member.

At the Nigerian Postal Service, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi replaces Mr. Bisi Adegbuyi as Postmaster- General/CEO.

At the Galaxy Backbone Limited, Prof. Muhammed Bello Abubakar…