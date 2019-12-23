Enugu to end open defecation with public conveniences

The Enugu State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Grey Nnaji, said on Monday the state had proposed the construction of Public Conveniences that would assist to end Open Defecation in the state.

Nnaji made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu after the presentation of the Ministry’s 2020 budget breakdown at the Nigeria Union of Nigeria Journalists (NUJ) hall.

NAN reports that the state government mapped out N1 billion for the construction of public conveniences in the state.

The commissioner said that public conveniences and sensitisation were the best tools to end open defecation in Enugu State.

“Cleanliness is next to Godliness and above all, the Federal Government of Nigeria has taken the move to end open defecation.

“Enugu as the then capital of Eastern Region and capital of Enugu State presently, needs to end open defecation to compliment Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s effort…