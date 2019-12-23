JAMB sets dates for 2020 UTME exams

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will conduct its 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) between March 14 and April 4.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar, disclosed this while hosting State Commissioners of Education on Monday in Abuja.

Oloyede also said the registrations for its mock examinations would hold between Jan. 13 and Feb. 1, 2020 while the mock examinations would hold on Feb. 18, 2020.

He explained that the registration for the 2020 UTME and Direct Entry would also run simultaneously between Jan. 13 and Feb. 17, 2020.

According to him, the board is bringing in the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), as directed by the National Assembly and Federal Executive Council, to conduct the 2020 UTME.

He, therefore, urged prospective candidates to approach any NIMC enrollment centre to obtain the NIN to enable them register for the examinations.

“Everybody must rise up and support NIMC. We are also bringing in…