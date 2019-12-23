Lampard wants action over racist abuse of Rudiger

Frank Lampard called for strong action to be taken after Antonio Rudiger suffered alleged racist abuse in Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Tottenham, but Jose Mourinho risked adding to the defender’s problems by mocking his role in Son Heung-min’s dismissal.

Rudiger appeared to be subjected to monkey chants from Tottenham fans after he was involved in a second half clash with Son that triggered the South Korean’s controversial red card.

Son kicked out at Rudiger after they collided and the German centre-back went to the turf clutching his stomach.

The incident was followed by the alleged racist barracking, which Rudiger reported to referee Anthony Taylor via Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Taylor spoke to both managers, while the public address tannoy made three announcements warning that “racist behaviour among spectators is interfering with the game”.

It is the latest incident of racism to scar European football this season, overshadowing the Willian double that gave…