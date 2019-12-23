Makinde inaugurates 68 LGAs, LCDAs caretaker chairmen in Oyo

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday inaugurated caretaker chairmen for the 33 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 35 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

Swearing -in the chairmen in Ibadan, Makinde said the inauguration was to ensure that a vacuum was not created in governance “and that our people continue to enjoy the dividends that accrue from electing a legitimate government.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor, on assumption of office on May 29, dissolved the elected council chairmen put in place by the immediate past administration.

Makinde urged the caretaker chairmen to be good ambassadors of his administration at the grassroots.

“You will agree with me that the closer government is to the people, the more impactful and meaningful the activities of government will be to them.

“Therefore, this inauguration is an integral and essential part of the good governance that we promised the…