Paramedic accused of killing wife by poisoning her with Visine

A North Carolina paramedic allegedly murdered his wife by poisoning her with Visine.

Joshua Lee Hunsucker, 35, on Thursday was charged with first-degree murder in the September 2018 death of his wife of eight years, 32-year-old Stacy Robinson Hunsucker, the Gaston Gazette reported.

“We have probable cause he poisoned Mrs. Hunsucker with Visine, which caused her death,” North Carolina state attorney Jordan Green said in Gaston County court on Friday.

Hunsucker allegedly gave his high school sweetheart a fatal dose of tetrahydrozoline, a decongestant commonly found in eye drops that can cause the heart to stop when ingested.

Special agents with the North Carolina Department of Insurance began their investigation after Stacey’s mother, Suzie Robinson, alerted them of possible insurance fraud by her former son-in-law.

Hunsucker pocketed a $250,000 life insurance payout upon his wife’s death.

Robinson believed Hunsucker wanted to kill her daughter over a relationship with…