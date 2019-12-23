Role of the Media in driving economic growth

By Eze ANABA, Editor, Vanguard Newspapers

Many people assume growth and development to be the same. However, there is a significant difference between the two, though growth is often a part of development. Growth refers to the increase in size and number whereas development refers to an improvement of circumstances. Put succinctly, while growth is more of quantitative change, development is more of qualitative measures in the change. Development mainly refers to progress and improvement. It often encompasses a growth as well as an improvement of circumstances. Thus, when something develops, the quality of that thing also improves. If a tree develops, it will not only change in size -it will stay healthy, bear fruits and continue growing.

The generic concept of development recognizes, among others, material advancement, human dignity, and the participation of the people in the development process. A new concept of development has emerged,…