Unilorin, Fulokoja ready to join ASUU ― Ogunyemi

Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, National President, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), said the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) and the Federal University, Lokoja (Fulokoja), are now fully back in ASUU.

The ASUU president revealed this while debunking the insinuation in some quarters that the union now has a splinter group.

“I visited the place and I met with a few people that said they were dissatisfied with the way the union was being run in the branch.

“After engaging them, they said that they were ready to join the union and so they are going back to ASUU.’’

Ogunyemi made the clarification when he featured on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Forum in Abuja on Sunday, noting that since the University of Ilorin and Federal University of Lokoja are now ready to associate themselves with the union, they can in no way be insinuated to be a splinter group of ASUU.

“I do not believe that there is a faction in ASUU. What you see…