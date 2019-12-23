We are poised for recapitalization — Echo MfB boss

By Providence Emmanuel

ECHO Microfinance Bank, MfB, Limited has disclosed that it is poised for the new recapitalization in the MfB sector ordered by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, even as it rewards loyal customers for the year 2019.

Managing Director, Echo MfB, Mr. Ndoma Odey, made the disclosure at the bank’s Customer Appreciation/Award Draw and 10 years Anniversary Celebration, held at its Head Office in Isawo, Ikorodu.

He said that the bank had in the last 10 years rewarded customers who have been supportive especially those who save money from January to December without making any withdrawal.

To this end, the bank gave a grand prize of sewing machine, to a customer who emerged winner after a raffle draw. Other prize rewards includeed blenders, phones; toast machines, among others.

Meanwhile, Odey said that the bank is fully capitalized with N50 million under the Unit MfB category, adding: “We are poised for the new recapitalization of the CBN. The CBN…