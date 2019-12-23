‘We have a racism problem’ ― Neville calls out Premier League, politicians

Gary Neville has called on the Premier League to stop hiding from its racism problem and has encouraged players to walk off the field when they experience racist abuse during matches.

The issue of racism appeared again in the English top-flight clash between Tottenham and Chelsea when defender Antonio Rudiger pointed out alleged abuse coming from the crowd.

Three announcements were made over the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium public address system warning fans to end offensive conduct while the match was still being played.

The game was allowed to conclude, as Chelsea went on to win 2-0, but the occasion was marred by the alleged racist abuse.

After another incident this season, Neville called out UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for enabling racism in the country.

The former Manchester United full-back reiterated on Sunday that the problem is prevalent throughout British society, including in but called on the authorities to stamp it out of football as soon as possible.

“We have…