20-year-old 400 level student declared missing in Ondo church

13 suspected arsonists remanded in prison custody

Dayo Johnson Akure

A 400 level student of Mountain Top University, Faith Aluko has again been declared missing at another church, Mountain of Fire Miracle Church in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

This is coming as the police in the state arraigned 13 persons alleged to have set ablaze Sotitobire Miracle Centre where the one-year-old boy went missing over a month ago.

Police image-maker in a statement in Akure said “13 Suspects among others still at large, who participated in the wanton destruction of lives and properties including the burning of Sotitobire Church and the Killing of one of our officers recently, were arraigned this morning.

” The court consequently remanded them at the correctional centre Olokuta while the case was adjourned till 3rd January 2020.

“We will ensure that other accomplices at large are arrested and also made to bear the full weight of the law

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that the missing…