Academic staffs dismissed over academic corruption

Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) said the commission has dismissed one of its staff over academic corruption during the accreditation programme of universities.

Rasheed disclosed this in Abuja on Monday during an interactive session with journalists, adding that accreditation exercise must entail due process to ensure quality assurance.

”We are constrained to keep repeating the known fact that the process of accreditation entails a peer review process where only professors drawn from the Nigerian universities system and not NUC are used as panelists.

“The only one NUC staff serves as secretary and administrative backup with no statutory powers to influence the outcomes of any accreditation exercise,” he said.

He added that a panel of 1,602 consisting three professors in a panel was usually constituted and selected all over Nigeria to conduct accreditation.

On the news of fake…