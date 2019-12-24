Bateren Carnival & Festival begins today

The second edition of Bateren Christmas carnival has begun today. It will end on Wednesday

The event kicked off with a football competition at the Moses Fregene pitch.

Bateren, in Warri South West Local Government in Delta State, is known as the home town of Itsekiri kings, and is near the Orere sea shore and Oboro near the coast of Escravos.

A statement by organisers of the event, BC’19 Committee, said this year’s festival, tagged as Warri Biggest Creek Party ”will include performance of carnival bands, masquerades, artistic regattas and contemporary music concert to name but a few. It will also feature boat regatta, symposium and traditional dances.

”Ihe carnival and festival is a special and popular cultural event that displays rich African culture and heritage by means of music, dressing, drama and other creativities of talented persons.

”The event, which is presumed to be the largest in the whole of Bini River is highly costumed to reflect the cultural…