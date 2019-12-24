Breaking: Quilox Club owner, Hon. Shina Peller released on bail

The owner of Quilox Club and a member of the House of Representatives, Shina Peller has been released on bail.

Peller was earlier in the day detained at Maroko Police Station in Lagos.

The House of Reps member was released on bail after his case was transferred to the State’s Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, following the directives of the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu.

More details later…

