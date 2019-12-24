CISLAC to FG, you’ve tarnished your reputation

Says victory by CSOs, well-meaning Nigerians and int’l community

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, on Tuesday, in its reaction over the release of former National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki (retd) and Convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari, said the Federal Government had already tarnished its reputation before taking action.

This was stated by the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, in a telephone chat with Vanguard.

According to him it was a welcomed development but was long delayed because some government officials were bent on refusing to do the right thing.

He said: “It is not just Civil Societies but an expression from well-meaning Nigerians and international community. So it is not just about CSOs, but they have done their bit but well-meaning Nigerians have been active, asking the government to do the right thing.

“It is a collective gain and…