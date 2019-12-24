Consolidated Hallmark Insurance set to commence micro insurance

By Cynthia Alo

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, (CHI) Plc said its micro insurance subsidiary, CHI Micro Insurance Limited, will soon commence operations.

The company stated that it has paid the statutory deposit to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, as well as met all the necessary regulatory requirements.

Chairman of the company, Mr. Obinna Ekezie, disclosed this to shareholders during an Extra Ordinary General Meeting held in Lagos, adding that the micro insurance subsidiary is scheduled to commence full operations in the first quarter (Q1’20).

According to him, “The CHI Micro-insurance Limited is on the verge of being granted an operational license by NAICOM, after having met all the regulatory requirements and paid the statutory deposit to the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

“With the approval by NAICOM, the Micro Insurance Life subsidiary is thus set for full operations. This approval is considered a…