Fire Service places 12 Zonal Commands on Alert

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Fire Service has expressed its preparedness for the safety of lives and property during the Yuletide, explaining that its Controller General CG, Liman Alhaji Ibrahim “has placed on alert all the 12 Federal Fire Service Zonal Commands and the FCT Command for quick response in case of any emergency”.

In a statement Tuesday morning in Abuja, Public Relations Officer of the Service, Ugo Huan, a deputy superintendent of fire expressed the assurances of the Controller General that all the Commands are equipped with modern fire fighting equipment and well-trained firefighters ready to ensure the safety of all.

“The CG has admonished Nigerians to be very safety conscious while celebrating and to avoid all tendencies that will result in fire outbreaks or create any other emergency.

He also stated that since the beginning of the harmattan season, the Service in all its Zonal Commands has embarked on a wide safety sensitization of Nigerians,…