First phase of Waltersmith’s 30,000bpd modular refinery 90% complete

By Michael Eboh

Local refining of crude oil in Nigeria is expected to get a boost in a few months, as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited, Mr. Chikezie Nwosu, weekend, disclosed that the first phase of its 30,000 barrels per day modular refinery project is 90 per cent complete.

Speaking during a visit of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, to the facility in Imo State, Nwosu stated that the first phase of the project is scheduled for delivery February 2020, while commissioning is earmarked for May 2020.

He declared that when completed, the first phase of the modular refinery project would have the capacity to produce 5,000 barrels per day of crude oil, and would deliver naphtha, kerosene, diesel and Low Pour Fuel Oil and HPFO.

According to him, the refinery, located at Ibigwe Field, Imo State, Nigeria, is 70 per cent owned by Waltersmith Petroman…