Nabena hails judgement reversing disqualification of Bayelsa Dep Gov-elect

By Omeiza Ajayi

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Yekini Nabena, has hailed Monday’s Appeal Court judgement reversing an earlier ruling of a Federal High Court, which disqualified the party’s Deputy Governorship candidate, Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, from participating in the November 16 Governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, the Bayelsa-born APC chieftain thanked the people of the state for their unflinching support to the APC and its Governorship and Deputy Governor-elect despite what he described as the underhand tactics of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to subvert the will of the people.

Nabena said: “Governor Seriake Dickson and the PDP tried all their dirty tricks and illegalities including frivolous court actions, violence, election rigging, vote buying and voter intimidation to manipulate the electioneering process. The Bayelsa electorate stood firm and the will of…