Nigerian London-based Satirist, Mazi Abe holds Christmas show

By Osa Amadi, Arts Editor

Popular Nigerian London-based Satirist, Mazi Abe Idris of the Mazi & Friends fame is convening a show titled “A Christmas Evening with Mazi & Friends” scheduled to hold on December 29, 2019 at Muri Okunola Hall, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking at the media briefing which announced the show, Mazi Abe said therapy is one of the aims of the interactive show because, as Petra Onyegbule, a member of the team said, “laughter is medicine.” Other aims are support of the physically challenged in society and up-coming artists.

The show which will feature the Afrobeat Maestro, Dede Mabiaku…