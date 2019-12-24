Oil prices steady as Russia touts easing OPEC+ output

Oil was little changed on Monday, holding near a three-month high on optimism over a nearing U.S.-China trade deal even as Russia said an OPEC-led pact may consider easing output cuts next year.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 9 cents, or 0.14%, at $66.23 per barrel by 1240 GMT in thin trading ahead of the Christmas holiday. West Texas Intermediate CLc1 was up 3 cents, or 0.5%, at $60.47 a barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other top-producing nations led by Russia agreed this month to extend and deepen output cuts in the first quarter of 2020.

However, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that the group known as OPEC+ may consider easing the output restrictions at their meeting in March.

“We can consider any options, including gradual easing of quotas, including continuation of the deal,” Novak told Russia’s RBC TV in an interview recorded last week, adding that Russia’s oil output was set to hit a record high this…