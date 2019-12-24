Oyo APC sues for peace as Christians celebrate Xmas

…calls for prayers for Buhari, govs

By Adeola Badru

As Christians all over the country celebrate Christmas, the All Progressives Congress, APC in Oyo State, has sued for peace, calling on residents of the state to imbibe the spirit of love, joy, happiness and peace among one another, as Jesus Christ symbolised.

The party, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Dr.

Abdul-Azeez Olatunde and made available to Vanguard on Tuesday, appealed to all and sundry appeal to always remember the country’s leaders from President Muhammadu Buhari to all the thirty-six state governors in their prayers to have divine support in order to lead the citizens out of the challenges of unemployment of young children, security challenges, infrastructural decay and other daunting tasks afflicting the country in the year 2020 in their policy formulations.

