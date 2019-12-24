Sahara Group promotes clean shopping at Christmas

Gifts, concerts, travelling, time with family and friends, a break from work/school and mouth-watering delicacies are usually what people look forward to at Christmas.

One activity people can’t seem to avoid this period is shopping. Whether it’s for new clothes or gifts for loved ones, Christmas shopping can be both thrilling and overwhelming at the same time, not only for us but for the environment as well.

Ini line with its commitment to spearheading climate protection across the globe, Sahara Group is using this exciting period to encourage everyone to shop smarter and cleaner, not only during this season but to make it a lifestyle.

Before making any buying decisions, ask these two important questions:

1. Is it necessary?

Temptations abound during the holiday season and they come in all forms, from alluring adverts to eye-popping shopping deals. If you don’t slow down to ask yourself if you really need an item before purchasing, you could end up hurting your wallet and…