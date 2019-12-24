Senator Ordia commends Obaseki’s developmental stride in Edo

The Senator representing Edo Central Senatorial District, Clifford Ordia has commended the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for providing impactful and purposeful leadership in the state.

Senator Ordia gave the commendation when he received the governor at his residence in Irrua, to celebrate his 30th marriage anniversary and reelection to represent Edo Central people at the National Assembly.

He said the governor was working tirelessly to transform the state, urging him to continue with his developmental strides.

“As far as I am concerned, the governor is making an impact in the state and we can see his good works. I am happy to receive the governor in my residence today to celebrate with me on my 30th marriage anniversary and felicitate on my election to represent my people for another tenure”.

In his remarks, Governor Obaseki emphasized that despite belonging to a different political party, Senator Ordia has always supported the policies of his government.

He…