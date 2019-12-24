SERAP welcomes release of Sowore, Dasuki, urges Buhari to obey all court orders

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has welcomed the announcement by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari ordering the release of #RevolutionNow protest convener, Mr. Omoyele Sowore and the immediate-past National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, from custody.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) today reportedly directed the Department of State Services to release Col. Dasuki and Mr. Sowore from custody.

In a statement by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization said: “This is a positive step by the Nigerian government. We hope that this signals a change in direction in Nigeria towards full respect for the rule of law, tolerance and greater openness by the government that would allow citizens to effectively enjoy their constitutional rights and fundamental freedoms.”

The statement read in part: “SERAP has consistently called for the…