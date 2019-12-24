Sexual Harassment: My dismissal not acceptable, says sacked EKSU lecturer

Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Ekiti State University’s lecturer, Dr Olola Aduwo, who was sacked by the Council of the institution over sexual harassment and misconduct, has rejected the decision of the Council, describing it as unjust and unfair.

Aduwo who insisted that the decisions of the University Council and the management was not only unacceptable but a ploy to smear his image, threatened to challenge his unjust dismissal in court

The Governing Council of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, had on Thursday 5th December 2019 at their 135th meeting approved Aduwo’s dismissal from the service of the institution.

According to the sacked lecturer, “in the circular that contained the news of my dismissal, it was boldly written that I admitted to the allegations and confirmed the authenticity of the report indicting me on the alleged case of sexual harassment.

“I want to state abundantly clear that at no point in time during my appearance before the panel did I confirm that I’m…