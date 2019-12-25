Christianity Today again slams Trump, raises issue of ‘unconditional loyalty’

Christianity Today, the magazine founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham, renewed its criticism of President Donald Trump in a new editorial that cited his “misuses of power” and asked fellow Christians to examine their loyalty to him, days after a controversial editorial that called for his impeachment.

The 130,000-circulation magazine, which has 4.3 million monthly website viewers, in its editorial last week cited Trump’s “profoundly immoral” conduct in office, drawing immediate criticism from Trump and dozens of evangelical leaders.

Evangelicals have been a bedrock of support for the Republican president, and the magazine noted in its new editorial, published Sunday, that Trump “has done a lot of good for causes we all care about.”

But the magazine’s president, Timothy Dalrymple, wrote in the editorial, headlined “The Flag in the Whirlwind,” that evangelicals’ embrace of Trump means being tied to his “rampant…