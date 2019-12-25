Christmas: Sanwo-Olu pardons 9 convicted inmates

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Christmas Day, signed two Executive Orders, Commutation of Death Sentence of three convicted inmates to life and Grant of Clemency to six others who have been set free.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, CPS to the Governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Wednesday, the two Orders were expected to take immediate effect.

According to Akosile, the pardon was sequel to recommendation by the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, following applications considered from convicted inmates under the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, Law 2015.

Upon due consideration, the council recommended the commutation of death sentences to life imprisonment, in respect of three convicted inmates who are: Muhammed Abdulkadiri, Moses Akpan and Sunday Okondo.

Six other inmates, who have already been set free from different correctional centres under clemency are: Bestman…